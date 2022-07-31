Pat McAfee defeats former champion at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee defeated former United States Champion Happy Corbin at SummerSlam.

The two stars have a storied history going back to their time in the NFL, as they used to be roommates. They began feuding several weeks ago on SmackDown, as Corbin wasn't pleased with how McAfee addressed him during commentatory.

At WWE Money in the Bank, the Mayor of Jackpot City attacked the former NFL star after Theory won the Money in the Bank contract. The attack resulted in the escalation of bad blood between the two men.

Tonight at The Biggest Party of the Summer, Pat McAfee competed in his third WWE match on the main roster. He had back-to-back matches against Theory and Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38. He defeated the 24-year-old star but lost to the former United States Champion.

McAfee has now put on another incredible performance at SummerSlam tonight. There were several high spots during the bout, including a top rope dive onto the floor. Towards the end of the bout, referee Charles Robinson was accidentally knocked down by Corbin.

McAfee then capitalized by hitting the latter with a low blow followed by a sunset flip bomb from the middle rope to emerge victorious. However, the move seemed to have been botched.

