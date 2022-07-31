Pat McAfee botches top AEW star's signature move at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Pat McAfee was victorious at SummerSlam 2022, but it wasn't a smooth ride as he botched the Panama Sunrise at the end of the match.

The SmackDown broadcaster competed against his former teammate turned rival Happy Corbin at the premium live event. As has been the case with his previous matches in WWE, McAfee impressed again with his performance, with the crowd eating up everything he did inside the squared circle.

However, as good as the overall match was, some botches hampered it, none more so than the one at the end, where Pat McAfee attempted a Panama Sunrise but couldn't connect effectively. Though it wasn't executed to perfection, it was nonetheless enough to put away Corbin for good.

For those unaware, The Panama Sunrise is the signature move of McAfee's former rival and current AEW star Adam Cole. The maneuver is a crucial part of the former NXT Champion's arsenal, who uses it extensively during his matches.

McAfee and Cole were rivals back in NXT, where they had a memorable rivalry. Their feud culminated with an instantly-iconic match at TakeOver XXX, where, incidentally, Cole defeated the former NFL star with a Panama Sunrise.

It'll be interesting to see if Pat McAfee adopts the move as a regular part of his arsenal going forward in his matches in the global juggernaut.

