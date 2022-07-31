The Usos successfully retain Undisputed WWE Tag Titles at WWE SummerSlam

The Usos defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits in a Special Guest Referee match at SummerSlam 2022.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett served as the special guest referee for the match. It was a rematch from Money in the Bank, which saw a controversial ending.

Jimmy & Jey Uso defeated RK-Bro several weeks ago on SmackDown to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. They have held the gold for a while now, and it doesn't seem like their reign will end anytime soon.

At SummerSlam 2022, The Street Profits tried their best to beat the champions. Jarrett called the match down the middle and didn't tolerate any nonsense.

The bout ended after The Usos hit a double superkick and their 1-D finisher on Dawkins to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. It will be interesting to see who their next challengers are.

