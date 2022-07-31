Major prediction goes wrong in US Title match between Bobby Lashley and Theory

At SummerSlam 2022, Theory made a major prediction - that he would win the United States Championship back from Bobby Lashley and then proceed to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase on the winner of the Last Man Standing main event. One prediction has already gone wrong.

In a match that lasted less than five minutes, The All Mighty United States Champion defeated Theory after making him tap out to The Hurt Lock. Once again, Bobby Lashley delivered big on a premium live special.

However, this meant that the 24-year-old (turning 25 on August 2) had his first major prediction go wrong.

As for the United States Champion, he continues his incredible run at SummerSlam. Minus a loss to Omos and his unfortunate night at the Elimination Chamber in February 2022 has been a nearly perfect year for Lashley.

He may not be getting the type of push like the young Theory, but he is in his prime, and WWE fans seem to appreciate him every time he comes out.

Is Bobby Lashley having the best year of his career? Will the young challenger overcome the hurdles to become the Undisputed Universal WWE Champion? Sound off in the comments below.

