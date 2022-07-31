Becky Lynch seemingly suffers legitimate injury at SummerSlam 2022 after post-match photo surfaces

Becky Lynch faced Bianca Belair in the opening match of SummerSlam 2022. Although she was unsuccessful against The EST of WWE, it turned out to be another great match between the two women, and the challenger even turned face in the process. However, a new photo has emerged fueling speculation about her suffering an injury during the match.

Many fans online noticed that Becky Lynch wasn't looking comfortable with her right arm. The last match she had with Belair at WrestleMania saw a freak accident for the latter, whose eye was in a bad condition following the bout.

A new photo has surfaced on social media from post-match events, showing the WWE medical team escorting Big Time Becks, who seems to be nursing a legitimate injury:

Fans will hope that she is simply selling the injury, although that doesn't seem to be the case from the look of things. Until there is official confirmation from the former champion herself or WWE, it will remain speculation.

If she is injured, then we hope that it's only a minor one and that she can return soon. The women's division simply wouldn't be the same without her.

