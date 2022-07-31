Riddle gets assaulted by 6-time tag team champion after unexpected SummerSlam appearance

Riddle was originally scheduled to compete in a singles match at SummerSlam 2022. However, he was written off TV with an injury and the match was postponed. While it seemingly wasn't a legitimate injury, he wasn't expected to appear at SummerSlam 2022 either. But he did, and he paid the price for it.

Riddle made an unexpected appearance at SummerSlam and stormed in, demanding a piece of Seth Rollins - his originally scheduled opponent for the show. Meanwhile, some WWE officials pleaded with the two-time RAW Tag Team Champion to step away from the ring.

Inevitably, the 6-time tag team champion Seth Rollins came out, ran away from other WWE officials, and proceeded to assault The King of Bros. The injury has likely aggravated the storyline, and we're not sure how long Riddle will be out.

However, their match is expected to happen at some point shortly. WWE reportedly felt that the match was better off postponing and is expected to happen at Clash in the Castle in September, giving more time to build up the rivalry in August.

Are you happy with the way things played out for the two men at SummerSlam 2022?

