Real reason why Seth Rollins vs Riddle will not take place at SummerSlam, new date for the match set

Following Seth Rollins' attack on Riddle after the main-event of this week's RAW, it was announced that the latter had been injured. As a result, the match between the two at SummerSlam has been postponed. But is that the real reason for the match being rescheduled?

WWE reported that the attack, which included a Curb Stomp on the steel steps, resulted in the Original Bro suffering from a "brachial plexus injury," or in simpler terms, a stinger. The injury appears to be just part of the storyline.

Sean Ross Sapp for Fightful Select reported that the injury was added to the storyline due to "creative adjustments." Both wrestlers were reportedly told this on Monday itself. The match is expected to take place at the company's next premium live event, Clash at The Castle, on September 3, but nothing seems certain at the moment.

Rollins will likely still travel to Nashville, the location for this year's SummerSlam, to fulfill media obligations that are scheduled for Friday.

Seth Rollins apologises to fans for his match being shifted from SummerSlam

After the news broke that the match between Seth Rollins and Riddle, scheduled for SummerSlam, has been postponed. The Monday Night Messaiah apologized to fans on Twitter.

"For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday." said Rollins

Although in the storyline, Rollins' attack led to the match being put off, his tweet suggests that he might be disappointed by this whole ordeal. This is understandable as performing on the second-biggest WWE show of the year in front of nearly 70,000 fans is an opportunity no wrestler would want to miss.

However, Seth Rollins is still expected to appear at the Biggest Party of the Summer, as it is highly unlikely that WWE will leave one of its biggest stars off one of its big-four Premium Live Events.

