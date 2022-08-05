Reported reason why Logan Paul won't be involved with WWE again anytime soon

Logan Paul won't appear on WWE TV for the foreseeable future as he has begun preparing for another boxing bout.

The social media personality wrestled a singles match against The Miz at SummerSlam 2022 and received widespread praise for his performance.

Logan Paul signed a lucrative contract with WWE in June earlier this year and was quickly booked into a significant SummerSlam angle with the A-Lister. Paul's multi-year WWE deal includes an undisclosed number of Premium Live Event matches.

It looks like his recent SummerSlam match will be his last in-ring assignment in a while, as Dave Meltzer reported the following about Logan Paul's WWE status:

"Paul won't be doing WWE again soon as he's concentrating now on a proposed boxing match in December."

Logan Paul hopes to fight in December

The recently-signed WWE Superstar appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and confirmed that he had started sparring again in a bid to make a return to the boxing ring.

Paul last faced Floyd Mayweather in June 2021, and he reportedly pocketed nearly $10 million for the exhibition boxing match. Despite his arrival onto the pro wrestling scene, the 27-year-old star hasn't drawn the curtains on his fruitful boxing career.

The YouTuber stated that he was aiming to fight in December and had a few potential opponents he would like to square off against at the end of the year.

"I was sparring. I'm a boxer now again. We're getting back in the ring. We're going from professional sport to professional sport," said Paul. "I want to get a fight in December. We'll see [who the opponent is]. I have some people in mind, but I can't say yet... I want to keep it a secret until we're ready."

Based on all the reactions to his work at SummerSlam, wrestling fans certainly want to see more of Logan as a WWE Superstar. Given his popularity, the promotion could ideally bring him back on the road to the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania in 2023.

How would you like to see WWE utilize a star like Logan Paul? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

