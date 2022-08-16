Watch: Logan Paul releases his best photo from the 99 Originals Project 

Logan Paul has released his favorite photo from his 99 Originals Project. The 99 Originals Project is Paul's brainchild, which he started after his fight against Floyd Mayweather. Over the course of six months, he took thousands of photos on a Polaroid camera with the aim of releasing a collection of the 99 best images that he captured. The Polaroids were then converted to NFT's and put up for auction.

The auctions have been held on Liquid Marketplace, another of Paul's business ventures. In a recent video he released, he explained how he captured the photo:

"This is my favorite photo in the entire collection. I'm obssessed with light painting with a polaroid camera.... For this photo we alternated the colors so it was orange, white, orange, white etc.... The girl standing perfectly in the centre — [it] reflected on the top and bottom like a bullseye on a dartboard and miraculously made one of the coolest photos I've ever seen taken on a Polaroid camera."

The model in the photo is an unidentified woman who poses on the other side of the pool as Logan Paul clicks pictures with the light being moved behind. The technique 'The Maverick' uses to take these pictures is a very common technique where a long exposure photo is taken in low-light surroundings with bright flashy lights.

Watch Logan Paul discuss the process of making the photo below:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul The best Polaroid I’ve ever taken 📸 The best Polaroid I’ve ever taken 📸 https://t.co/gz75xLXTaY

Logan Paul believes he caught a UFO at Stonhenge in England

Logan Paul's 99 Originals Project has taken him around the world to places such as Iceland, Germany, and England. During one of his trips to the UK, the American flew his billionaire friend's helicopter to the Stonehenge site in England in an attempt to click a Polaroid photo for 99 Originals. In one of the photos he took at the sight, the YouTuber claims to have caught a UFO in the photo:

"There are these giant stones that are like stacked on top of each other in the middle of a field, and no one knows for sure how they got there. People speculate that maybe it was extraterrestrial life. And I'm looking through the photos we had taken, and I'm seeing one where the sun is hitting the monument perfectly. And it's cool, but I glance at it again and in the top left where it's kinda like over-exposed on the clouds, looks like the shape of a flying saucer."

When Logan Paul and his friends saw the results, they went ballistic and began running around screaming. The group thought they had caught a UFO with their Polaroid camera.

Watch the Youtuber discuss the potential UFO sighting in the video below:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Did I catch a UFO on camera? Did I catch a UFO on camera? https://t.co/rywmUnogs5

