"It's the hardest f***ing thing ever" - Logan Paul talks about his daily vlogging on YouTube 

Logan Paul spoke about his daily vlogging streak on YouTube and how tough it was for him. 'The Maverick' recently brought on 'Beeple', an American digital artist whose real name is Mike Winkelmann.

Winkelmann shot to fame after many of his pieces got turned into NFT's and sold for thousands of dollars.

On the latest episode of Impaulsive, the elder Paul brother wanted to know how his guest came up with so many ideas on a daily basis, something which he struggled with when he did daily vlogs on YouTube:

"So as someone who, again, also did a version of like an everyday activity, first off it's the hardest f***ing thing ever. Dude, it was work but also resulted in way less days coz of how hard it was. But I remember, and you guys (Mike Majlak and George Janko) are even in this right now 'cause you're creating content on YouTube. Just coming up with ideas is hard. Like almost strenuous, you know sometimes it takes the fun out of it so how are you everyday constantly reinvigorating the creative side of your brain?"

Winkelmann revealed that it was just a case of being disciplined. All you have to do is sit down and get yourself to do it. He also said that people lacked deadlines and not ideas.

Watch the full podcast below:

Logan Paul reveals perks of latest NFT with the owner getting to walk him out in next fight

Logan Paul has released his latest 99 Originals piece, 'A Demolition of The Third Metacarpal'. The 99 Originals project is a six-month long project where Paul took multiple photos on his polaroid everyday for six months and is now selling the 99 best photos as NFT's each with their own perks.

The latest piece features 'The Maverick's' broken hand after he accidentally punched a wall while in Germany. More impressive than the actual NFT itself are the perks that come with the piece. Paul announced the perks via the OriginalsDAO Twitter account:

"Holder chooses color of Logan Paul’s next fight Robe & Shorts Holder walks Logan Paul out to next fight"

This means that Paul does intend to return to the ring, with no indication as to when he will return. Fans have been wanting to see him record his first win in his boxing career. With a draw and a loss against KSI, followed by an exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather, 'The Maverick' will be eager to get his first win in a sport that he has come to love and dedicate so much time to.

Take a look at the tweet:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul ‍ twitter.com/originalsdao/s… OriginalsDAO @OriginalsDAO



Perks:

- Holder chooses color of Logan Paul’s next fight Robe & Shorts

- Holder walks Logan Paul out to next fight



originals.com #16 A DEMOLITION OF THE THIRD METACARPALPerks:- Holder chooses color of Logan Paul’s next fight Robe & Shorts- Holder walks Logan Paul out to next fight #16 A DEMOLITION OF THE THIRD METACARPALPerks:- Holder chooses color of Logan Paul’s next fight Robe & Shorts- Holder walks Logan Paul out to next fightoriginals.com https://t.co/nIgw7ihz5O The owner of this NFT will walk me out to my next fight & choose the color of my outfit The owner of this NFT will walk me out to my next fight & choose the color of my outfit 😮‍💨 twitter.com/originalsdao/s…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far