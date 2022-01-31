"You don't get much better sparring than that" - Maxi Hughes on training with Josh Taylor ahead of Ryan Walsh fight

IBO Lightweight Champion Maxi Hughes is in great spirits ahead of his first title defense. Hughes will face Ryan Walsh in the co-main event of the Kiko Martinez vs. Josh Warrington card on March 26.

This will be the second time in his career that he will be fighting a Walsh having previously lost to Liam Walsh back in 2019. Ryan Walsh is his twin brother. This time around, Hughes says he is better than he has ever been. During an interview with Matchroom Boxing, Maxi Hughes revealed who he was sparring with and why he thinks he is unbeatable at the moment:

"As I said with [Jovanni] Straffon. I'll find a way, I'll adapt if I need to win. You know, I'm forever improving. I've just recently like these couple of marks you see are from Josh Taylor so you know, you don't get much better sparring than that."

"That is really bringing me on, my confidence. You know, I'm riding [the] crest of a wave with the momentum I've got, the current run of form. I feel like I'm in my physical prime, so yeah I can't see myself getting beat at all."

Take a look at the interview:

Maxi Hughes is very confident he will get the win over Ryan Walsh as he heads into his first title defense. He looks to avenge his loss to Liam Walsh by beating his twin brother.

Maxi Hughes reveals why he wants to exact revenge on Ryan Walsh

Maxi Hughes looks to get the Walsh name out of his head when he takes on Ryan Walsh on March 26. The IBO Lightweight Champion spoke about how he looks to exact revenge on Ryan Walsh. During an interview with IFL TV, the reporter asked Hughes how he feels about taking on Liam Walsh's twin brother and whether that adds more fire to his belly.

Here's what Hughes said:

"It does a bit 'cause then I can say, alright Liam beat me but I've still beat a Walsh. It's like a bit of revenge so it certainly does give me fire."

Watch the interview:

However, Ryan Walsh will not be an easy task for the champ. Walsh has won various British titles and challenged for the European Featherweight title in the past and is a very formidable opponent.

