"He just maybe will have a little bit of humble pie" - Michael Bisping shares early prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury 

Michael Bisping has given his prediction for the August 6 bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

Previously scheduled for December last year, Fury was forced to withdraw due to a rib injury and chest infection. It looked unlikely the fight would be rebooked, but Paul put out a message on Twitter asking for a response from 'TNT' in 24 hours. The Manchester-born boxer accepted.

Michael Bisping has had his own issues with 'The Problem Child'. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has regularly trolled 'The Count' online and demanded a fight between the pair. To Bisping's credit, he has always refused to entertain any such offer, asking Paul to instead focus on fighting athletes who aren't retired.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 43-year-old offered his take on the fight, predicting the winner:

"I'm gonna talk about this one time and then it's done... I say Tommy Fury gets it done. Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul in his backyard at Madison Square Garden, August 6. Then hopefully Jake Paul will disappear back to YouTube. Actually, hopefully Jake Paul continues to do what he does, but he just maybe will have a little bit of humble pie."

You have 24 hours 2 clear this up or I will never give u this opportunity again Tommy Fury, you pulled out last year. Then you agree to fight me now but your dad is trying to pull you out again?We’ve given you everything you asked for$2M purseVADA testingTampon’sYou have 24 hours 2 clear this up or I will never give u this opportunity again Tommy Fury, you pulled out last year. Then you agree to fight me now but your dad is trying to pull you out again?We’ve given you everything you asked for$2M purse ✅VADA testing ✅Tampon’s ✅You have 24 hours 2 clear this up or I will never give u this opportunity again See you august 6th pal. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… See you august 6th pal. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

Fans were left extremely disappointed last year when Fury was forced to pull out injured and many thought he wouldn't get the opportunity to face Paul again.

'TNT' returned to fight on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte earlier this year. Paul had publicly declared that the 23-year-old needed to land a KO in order to have the chance to fight him again.

Although Fury wasn't able to finish Daniel Bocianski, instead winning by unanimous decision, it seems that was enough to book his fight with Paul for MSG this year.

Catch Michael Bisping's prediction for the fight here:

Jake Paul claims Tommy Fury tried to duck their August 6 bout

In a video posted to his Twitter handle, Jake Paul launched a scathing attack on his upcoming opponent.

'The Problem Child' had asked Tommy Fury to respond within 24 hours, which the Brit duly did. He followed up Fury's confirmation by adding that behind the scenes, 'TNT' had again tried to postpone the fight:

"You claim you're a professional boxer but you don't want to make the fight with me, who you have talked so much s*** about... You're a f****** atypical professional boxer who doesn't want to make this fight actually happen. This is the biggest opportunity of your f****** life and you're fumbling the f****** bag once again and I can't believe how f****** stupid you are, f****** idiot."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Tommy Fury and boxers like him are the reason this sport started to die. Tommy, you have 24 hours to fix this. Tommy Fury and boxers like him are the reason this sport started to die. Tommy, you have 24 hours to fix this. https://t.co/JZFh6VAiGo

'TNT' responded to Paul, confirming to fans that the fight would definitely take place at Madison Square Garden on August 6. Tyson Fury's younger half-brother also made a claim of his own. He alleged that Paul only agreed to drug testing for the fight when he was willing to walk away from negotiations.

