"Kung fu nose job for free" - Steve-O recalls getting his nose broken by Mike Tyson 

Mike Tyson and Steve-O recalled the time when the former champion broke the comedian's nose. Steve-O whose real name is Stephen Glover, was at the Charlie Sheen roast with 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'. Even back then, both of them were really close friends. The comedian was the latest guest on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast and spoke about the time he made Tyson break his nose:

"The doctor said he had to re-break the nose to set it straight and I was like 'ohh I'm cool I don't need any of that s**t.' But then at the Charlie Sheen roast, I talked Mike into letting me dive into his fist and we broke the f**k out of my nose, Mike and I. And then some Kung Fu dude came over and set it straight on the spot and I got a Mike Tyson Kung Fu nose job for free."

Steve-O's previously broken his nose on the set of his movie Jackass and since he didn't go to a doctor, the nose healed up broken. When he finally visited the doctor, he was told that they would have to break his nose again to set it correctly. Instead, he decided to get it broken again by flying into Mike Tyson's fist.

Steve-O talks to Mike Tyson about being sober for 14 years

The comedian used to abuse drugs and alcohol in his youth when he found fame. He would be hooked on cocaine, weed, and alcohol. So when Steve-O came on the show with Tyson, 'Iron' Mike refrained from smoking marijuana, as he usually does in his podcasts. The actor thanked him during the podcast for not smoking and went on to talk about being sober for 14 years:

"But now that I got my act together, I got 14 years of sobriety. Can you believe it? F***ing 14 years dude, 14 years I can't even believe it and over the course of those 14 years, I haven't wasted my time. You know, I haven't been wasting my time and my energy and my resources on f***ing making mistakes and f***ing up. Like all of my time I've focused it on what I wanted to accomplish and I've been like the most productive dude for 14 years."

Steve-O began his journey to sobriety during the shooting of his third Jackass movie and has been sober ever since.

