"They normally kill the mo******rs" - Mike Tyson and Steve-O discuss the Aghori tribe in India

Mike Tyson and Steve-O discussed the Aghori tribe in India on the latest episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson. Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Glover, was the latest guest on Tyson's podcast and the pair spoke about the 'cannibal' tribes in India within the first five minutes of the podcast.

'Iron' Mike brought up the conversation by saying:

"There was some f***ing, I don't know some primitive age. That hadn't seen people in how long, you remember that? It was an Island with these two f***ing."

Steve-O chimed in saying:

"Oh yeah, the cannibal guys, they were called the, the Aghori Tribe in India."

Tyson went on:

"They normally kill the mo********ers. Remember that first guy that came to take them to Jesus and they f****ng threw spears."

It is very possible that Steve-O and Mike Tyson were talking about two different tribes. The Aghori tribes are a small group of monks, out of which some are cannibalistic. Glover was talking about a video that went viral of an Aghori sadhu being interviewed by a CNN reporter and the interview quickly turned south when the monk turned on them.

A couple of years ago a CNN reporter ate human brains with an Aghori sadhu on the banks of the Ganges. Many US Hindus were upset by the footage of the meal; they feared their religion would be demonised because of its association with a marginal sect.

Tyson, however, was talking about the Sentinelese, a small group of tribals that live on the Sentinelese island off the Bay of Bengal in India. They killed a man named John Chau who illegally traveled to the island to preach Christianity.



*In November 2018, John Allen Chau, an American man, was killed by members of the Sentinelese tribe.

In 2006, two Indian fishermen, who had moored their boat sleep after poaching in the waters around the island, were killeded trying to poach.*

In November 2018, John Allen Chau, an American man, was killed by members of the Sentinelese tribe. In 2006, two Indian fishermen, who had moored their boat sleep after poaching in the waters around the island, were killed trying to poach.

Watch the entire podcast video below:

Mike Tyson gives his prediction for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

Mike Tyson recently gave his predictions for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford. Following Spence's win over Yordenis Ugas, he has made it very clear that the only fight he wants next is against 'Bud' for the undisputed mantle. Crawford has also made it clear that he wants to fight the Unified Welterweight Champion of the world next.

Ahead of their potential fight, Tyson spoke to EsNews about who he thinks will win:

"[Terence] Crawford [beats Errol Spence]. The reason why I say Crawford is when you look at the guys they both fought. Like Shawn Porter, look at what he [Spence] did to Porter, and look at what he [Crawford] did to Porter."

Crawford and 'Bud' are currently in talks for their potential Undisputed Welterweight Title fight. It is a fight that fans have been wanting to see for years and has the potential to be as big as the Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather fight.

Watch the video by EsNews below:

