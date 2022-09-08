When did Mike Tyson get a 'Che' Guevara tattoo?

Mike Tyson got his Che Guevera tattoo in 2003.

'Iron Mike' is one of the most terrifying fighters in boxing history. Tyson became heavyweight champion at the age of 20 by knocking out Trevor Berbick. His subsequent knockouts of Larry Holmes and Michael Spinks shot him into stardom.

On this day in 1986, Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion with a second round stoppage of Trevor Berbick

Not too long after becoming a star, Tyson began to show more personality. In addition to talking trash, the heavyweight champion began getting tattoos.

The 56-year-old has multiple tattoos that are extremely famous. On his face, Tyson has a tribal tattoo, which was later parodied in the comedy film The Hangover. Tyson also has a tattoo of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara.

Che Guevara was a Marxist revolutionary leader in the Cuban Revolution. He was murdered in 1967 at the age of 39. However, his death led to him becoming a martyr, and securing his place in history as an anti-authority symbol.

In 2003, Mike Tyson decided to get a tattoo of the leader after reading his work in prison. Given Tyson's rebellious and firebrand persona, the tattoo of Che Guevera seemed very apt. Nearly two decades later, the tattoo is one of the most iconic of the heavyweight legend.

Is Mike Tyson retired?

Earlier this month, Mike Tyson decided to hang up the boxing gloves for a second time.

In 2005, the heavyweight legend decided to call it quits following a loss to Kevin McBride. While Tyson wasn't a bad fighter at the time, he was getting older.

15 years later, the 56-year-old rekindled his old flame during the pandemic. Tyson began hitting pads, and eventually switched to training full-time. He decided to return for an exhibition boxing match and face fellow legend Roy Jones Jr.

In November 2020, the two former champions fought to a draw. However, Tyson was praised for his performance, and he stated that he would return to the boxing ring.

But that return likely won't happen. In an interview with NewsMax, Tyson confirmed that he won't box again. Adressing the rumors of a Jake Paul bout, Tyson stated:

"The boys want to fight with me for 100 million dollars, but I think I'll never do something like that again. I wanted to do it the first time, just for fun, to have fun. Then some people took him to another level and only wanted him for financial reasons, so the fun was over."

