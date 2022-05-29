"He's an all rounder" - Mike Tyson heaps praise on Gervonta Davis over 'Rolly' Romero

Mike Tyson spoke out about the upcoming match-up between Gervonta Davis and 'Rolly' Romero. 'Tank' is set to fight Rolly on May 28th at the Barclays Center in New York.

Ahead of this highly awaited title fight, the former Heavyweight Champion of the world weighed in on the fight and gave his predictions:

"I think Rolly has a lot of heart, he's tough. But this guy Gervonta Davis he's an all rounder, you know. He's built like a bruiser slugger but he's a master boxer too. So he's so versatile in his style of boxing, he's gonna be almost impossible to beat. I'm not saying he is but it's gonna seem that way. He's short, he's just another animal. He's highly sophisticated, he uses his height to his advantage."

Gervonta Davis is one of the hardest hitters in the division and is an unbeaten knockout artist. However, after his last fight against Isaac Cruz, questions of his defense arose when the Mexican fighter was able to land many good shots against the champion.

His current opponent is much bigger and stronger than Cruz, which many fans believe could pose real problems for 'Tank'. It will be interesting to see what kind of gameplan Davis comes up with to handle Romero's size and strength.

