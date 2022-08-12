When Mike Tyson revealed the biggest fear he had in his early 20's 

Yes, even Mike Tyson was afraid of things in the prime of his boxing career.

'Iron Mike's' legendary boxing career spanned from 1985 to 2005, becoming the youngest heavyweight champion ever in 1986 by knocking out Trevor Berbick. Tyson was just 20-years-old at the time and would go on to become a unified heavyweight champion within two years.

In his prime, the future Hall of Famer fought like a caged animal. His ferocious attacks would come from every angle, leading to devastating knockouts over names such as Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, Frank Bruno, and more.

While he might've spooked many incredible boxers in his heyday, even Tyson was afraid of things. However, he wasn't afraid to be inside the ring confrontations, as he explained on a recent edition of his podcast. Tyson was afraid of not being loved or accepted.

Tyson grew up as a troubled youth who didn't find stability until he found boxing through his adopted father, Cus D'Amato, which even then didn't last. As he explained, that lead to a fear of not being loved or accepted. He stated:

"No one loving me [was my biggest fear]. Not being accepted, being a nobody... I come from dog-eat-dog kind of world. I met somebody [Cus D'Amato], he showed me the basics of life. You know, be kind to people the way you want people to be kind to you. But my main objective was to be the best in the world."

Watch Tyson's comments in the video below:

Is Mike Tyson suing Hulu?

Mike Tyson is currently embroiled in an online campaign to stop an unauthorized biography of his life from being released on Hulu.

The 56-year-old's life could be made into a movie. Technically, it already has, as an HBO film about Tyson's life and rise was released in 1995. Furthermore, there's currently a movie starring Jamie Foxx in the works revolving around the life of the former champion.

While the film starring Foxx is currently supported by Tyson, the upcoming limited series isn't. The Hulu series reportedly wasn't approved by the heavyweight leged, who will also purportedly not be paid for the release.

Due to this, Tyson, along with names such as Dana White and Nate Diaz, have boycotted the release. While the former champion hasn't sued the streaming service yet, he's threatened to do so in recent weeks.

