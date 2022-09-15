“It’s all about the next generation of champions” - Mike Tyson inspired young kids with his presence

Mike Tyson is truly an inspiration, especially to children, given his journey from growing up through a tough childhood to being a world-class professional boxer.

In a rare instance, ‘Iron Mike’ inspired young kids with his presence. In an Instagram post, the 56-year-old shared a photo of himself surrounded by children, and said:

“It’s all about the next generation of champions.”

Check out Mike Tyson’s Instagram post:

The former heavyweight champion has been through a number of ups and downs in life. These include turning into a millionaire while coming from a low-income family, going to jail and losing all of it and finally achieving success once again.

His story from rags to riches is truly an inspiration for everyone out there who’s trying to achieve massive goals.

Mike Tyson thinks his ‘expiration date’ is ‘coming real soon’

Mike Tyson, who was once the face of an extravagant lifestyle, now thinks he’s inching closer to what he called his “expiration date.”

On his podcast, “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” aired last July, the former heavyweight boxing champ turned philosophical about his fate and said:

“We are all going to die, one day, of course. When I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face and say, wow that’s my expiration date is coming close really soon.”

Talking to his guest, therapist Sean McFarland (who specializes in trauma and addiction), Tyson went on to speak about how money does not bring him happiness and security anymore--a belief far from the one he had when he was in his heyday as a world champion.

“Money don’t mean s–t to me. I always tell people — they think money’s gonna make them happy, they’ve never had money before — when you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you. How am I gonna confess my love to you when you have $500 billion?”

Almost 17 years since retiring professionally, Tyson is now living a calm and peaceful life. He is now busy running his cannabis business while sharing words of wisdom and inspiration through his social media platforms and podcast.

