Mike Tyson once revealed his honest take on Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and the whole Kardashian family - "I am not f*** on nobody's side'"

A couple of years ago, boxing legend Mike Tyson gave his honest take on the Kardashian family. During an episode of his Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, 'Iron Mike' suggested that most people don't like the Kardashians because they live life on their own terms, resulting in a lot of jealousy centered around the family. He stated:

"I think they're f**king awesome right? N***** jealous too, there's jealousy out there, right? Hey, I'm not f****** on nobody's side, I'm just saying this is life on [their] life terms motherf******."

The Kardashian family rose to fame in late 1900s and early 2000s. The family features some of the biggest names in the modern media and entertainment industry, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.

They became massively famous over the course of the past two decades and have been at the center of countless controversies as well, primarily because most of their lives are publicly televised via their reality TV show, 'The Kardashians'.

Watch 'Iron Mike' talk about the Kardashian family below:

Mike Tyson thanks Dana White for not working with Hulu

Mike Tyson recently took to social media to thank UFC president Dana White for refusing to work with Hulu. The streaming platform is set to release a series based on Tyson's life called 'Mike' later this month.

However, it is worth noting that Hulu has made the entire biopic without any official permission or collaboration from Tyson himself. 'Iron Mike' has been pretty upset because of this, and as a result, he has called out the platform a number of times over the past few days.

Tyson also revealed that the makers of 'Mike' offered millions to Dana White to promote the unauthorized depiction of the former heavyweight champion's life story, only for White to turn it down in honor of his friendship with 'Iron Mike'.

Expressing his gratitude towards Dana White's gesture, 'Iron Mike' took to Instagram and said:

"Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me."

Check out Tyson's Instagram post below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016