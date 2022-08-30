Mike Tyson reveals why he got an extra year in prison after a decade of conviction - "I am getting food, got women, I am the man in prison"

Legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson has had quite the life. He has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in his life. The early setback that came into his life was when he was convicted of a decade-long prison sentence.

However, four years were later suspended from the sentence and he ended up being released on parole just three years into his sentence. Speaking about his time in prison, 'Iron Mike' revealed that he used to fight everybody when he got in there but his attitude changed later.

During a recent episode of his Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, the former heavyweight champion disclosed that he ended up getting an extra year in prison for his bad behavior. He said:

"When I first came there, I was mad at everybody, I didn't know they all wanted to show me love, so I'm fighting the guards and stuff but then the guards were telling me how to move. So, now I'm the man, I am getting food, got women, I am the man in prison."

Mike Tyson added:

"But then the guard that was working for me goes like, 'Listen champ, remember when you first came here? You had those problems, we had to give you a year'."

Mike Tyson talks about why he was seen in a wheelchair at the airport

A picture of 'Iron Mike' in a wheelchair recently went viral over the internet. With many fans wondering about his health condition, Tyson has now addressed the incident, stating that he has been battling sciatica, which makes it difficult for him to walk at times. However, the legendary pugilist has assured fans that this is the only medical condition he has.

Sciatica affects the body's sciatic nerves. It causes pain in the lower back and hip, as well as pain on the outside of the leg. According to an Instagram post by @brwlrz, 'Iron Mike' had this to say about the airport incident:

"When it [sciatica] flares up, l can't even talk. Thank God it's the only health problem [I] have."

