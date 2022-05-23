“Stick to knocking people out” - Mike Tyson's son dismisses dad’s desire of having a career in basketball

Mike Tyson has achieved a lot of titles and accomplishments in his tumultuous life, but being a skilled basketball player isn’t one of them.

The former two-time heavyweight champion shared a video reel on Instagram flexing his shooting skills, or the lack of it. In the short clip, ‘Iron Mike’, wearing a black leather jacket and pink shorts, was seen excitedly taking a shot at the basket. He made several attempts but failed miserably each time.

In the caption, he wrote:

“Maybe I could’ve had a career in basketball.”

His son, Amir Tyson, was quick to dismiss his father’s hoop dreams. In a comment, the younger Tyson hilariously advised his dad to stick to punching people:

“Stick to knocking people out pops lol.”

Amir Tyson is the boxing legend’s son to his second wife Monica Turner.

Turner and Mike were married for five years from 1997 to 2003. She was a pediatrician who leads a private life. Aside from Amir, they also have a daughter named Rayna.

Amir Tyson is a 24-year-old entrepreneur. According to his Instagram profile, he is the founder of a clothing company called Debnoir Attire. He attended the American University in Washington to major in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in History.

Soon after graduating, Amir Tyson joined ESPN as an intern in May 2007.

Mike Tyson with Amir and Rayna:

Mike Tyson’s next acting gig

Since his retirement, boxing Hall-of-Famer Mike Tyson has kept himself busy by running his cannabis business and remaining a world-renowned celebrity.

He is set to make his return to acting in the movie called Black Flies. Tyson is among the star-studded cast that includes Sean Penn and Katherine Waterston. The movie is a paramedic thriller directed by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire and is based on a 2008 novel of the same name written by Shannon Burke.

Tyson is no stranger to Hollywood. He has appeared in many movies over the years. The boxing legend famously made big-screen cameos in two of the three Hangover movies, in which he played a fictionalized version of himself.

He has also appeared in other movies such as Ip Man 3, Entourage, and Rocky Balboa.

Edited by C. Naik