"It's Mike Tyson, be careful" – Indian actor's mother warned him about shooting with Mike Tyson in Liger

Mike Tyson was the most feared man in combat sports during his prime years in boxing. At the age of 56, he's mellowed down but Tyson is still a fearsome presence. He will soon be seen in an Indian movie titled Liger. The film is based on combat sports and will hit theaters on August 25.

Tyson’s short appearance has already created a buzz in the sports and entertainment community. According to reports, Liger’s lead actor Vijay Deverakonda was alerted by his mother about shooting fight scenes with 'Iron Mike'.

Watch the trailer for Liger below:

Deverakonda said on the movie’s trailer launch that his mother performed ritualistic ceremonies before the actor flew to the US. Meanwhile, the movie's producer, Charmy Kaur, detailed what the actor's mother told her son:

“She kept telling him, ‘It’s Mike Tyson! Be careful.’ She calls him Chinnu. She called me up millions of times and told me to take care of her Chinnu. Once they started shooting, I sent her videos of how they were chilling together and laughing as if they are childhood friends.”

Apart from being a heavyweight boxing legend, Tyson is also a familiar name in entertainment. The boxer has appeared in several Hollywood films, talk shows, and entertainment programs.

There are several projects lined up about Mike Tyson

HULU will soon release a show named ‘MIKE’, which is based on Tyson’s life journey. The trailer for the biopic series hints that it will showcase everything about the boxer, including his deepest and darkest controversies. The series will premiere on August 25, the same date Liger hits the screens.

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx is also reported to be working on a series based on Mike Tyson, where the 'Ray' actor will play the heavyweight boxer. Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese is claimed to be directing the project.

Despite retiring from boxing in 2005, Tyson is still one of the most popular names in the world of sport. He continues to entertain his fans in every possible way.

