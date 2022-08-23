"Naturally the bigger fighter" - Mikey Garcia backs Devin Haney to beat Vasyl Lomachenko in potential fight

Mikey Garcia believes that Devin Haney would defeat Vasyl Lomachenko if they fought due to his natural size advantage.

Haney is set to rematch George Kambosos Jr. on October 16 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. 'The Dream' dominated Kambosos in their first encounter last June by cruising to a unanimous decision.

Haney is a strong favorite going into the second fight and there is already speculation that he could defend his undisputed crown against Lomachenko in 2023.

Garcia, a former WBC Lightweight Champion, said the following in a FightHype interview regarding a fight between Haney and Lomachenko:

"He [Haney] is naturally the bigger fighter and that he's so talented. I think I'm picking Haney. I think Loma, he's got great skills, but [is] naturally the smaller fighter. You saw what happened when he fought Teofimo [Lopez]. It was the size. It was just the size. So I would have to go with Haney."

Lomachenko was defeated by Teofimo Lopez in 2020 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The Ukrainian lost a clear unanimous decision after being outworked by the physically stronger Lopez through 12 rounds. It was reported that 'Loma' underwent shoulder surgery following the bout.

Mikey Garcia does not regret a fight with Vasyl Lomachenko failing to materialize

Now retired, Garcia is not disappointed that he didn't share the ring with Lomachenko when he was the Unified Lightweight Champion.

"There's no regrets. I was champion at the time that he was champion. I was unified, he was unified and fight never got done. There was talks about it but there was never any real conversation between his promoter, Top Rank, directly. They had different agenda. They had different plans for Loma that didn't include me."

In 2018, Garcia held the IBF and WBC Lightweight Championships after defeating Robert Easter Jr. in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Lomachenko was the WBA (Super) and WBO Lightweight Champion during the same time.

Regardless, Garcia decided to move up to 147lbs to take on Errol Spence Jr., losing on points. Vasyl Lomachenko, meanwhile, has remained at 135lbs ever since.

