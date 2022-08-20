Money Kicks has officially lost his first boxing fight to Bulgarian journeyman Traycho Georgiev 

Money Kicks aka Rashed Belhasa, dubbed the 'Richest Kid in Dubai', has officially lost his first professional boxing match. Belhasa began his career as a YouTuber and recently made the transition to boxing. He headlined two Social Knockout events that took place last year at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and won both the fights.

In his first fight, he won via decision after Anas Elshayib took him the distance. A few months later, he knocked out Ajmal Khan. The knockout was met with a lot of criticism, with fans believing his opponent went down too easily. His latest fight came against a professional boxer in Traycho Georgiev. The Bulgarian previously held a 0-3 record before he faced Belhasa.

Watch the fight highlights below:

The pair fought in the prelims of the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 undercard and the fight was very hard to judge. The bout was scheduled for four rounds and the pair did not stop swinging all throughout the fight. Both Belhasa and Georgiev seemingly winged punches hoping for the best, before clinching when one of them got too close.

Following his split-decision loss to the Bulgarian, fans are beginning to question what would have happened to the YouTuber if he faced Floyd Mayweather. Earlier this year, there were rumors surrounding a potential fight between Money Kicks and 'Money'. After his latest performance, it's safe to say that fight will not be happening anytime soon.

Twitter reacts to Money Kicks losing his first professional fight

Twitter was divided over the news of Money Kicks losing his first professional boxing fight. While many users congratulated the young YouTuber for trying, others trolled Belhasa.

One user said:

"Bro couldn’t pay off the judges"

Another user added:

"Bros hurt. And he thought he could beat Floyd"

One user congratulated Belhasa on trying:

"YO ARE YOU SERIOUS?? Congratulations on getting in the ring though, it’s tough"

Belhasa was looking to get his first professional win and follow the likes of Jake Paul and get fully into boxing. Following his loss to a journeyman, it's time to go back to the drawing board. His fans are still rooting for a comeback from the Dubai native.

