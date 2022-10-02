Is there a boxing match tonight? - Next major fight update and key dates 

The boxing schedule for the remainder of 2022 is jam-packed with great fights.

While there are no major bouts this weekend, fans are in for a great month of boxing with the likes of Deontay Wilder, Vasyl Lomachenko, Devin Haney and Claressa Shields all slated to be in action in October.

Here are some of the biggest fights to look forward to this month:

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2 - October 15, Melbourne, Australia

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Devin Haney will defend his undisputed lightweight titles in a rematch with George Kambosos Jr on Oct 15th in Melbourne, Australia Devin Haney will defend his undisputed lightweight titles in a rematch with George Kambosos Jr on Oct 15th in Melbourne, Australia 👑 https://t.co/9rpesksxYN

Devin Haney, the Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world, will defend his titles against the former champion George Kambosos Jr. on October 16 in Australia, which is October 15 in the United States at the time of the fight. Haney heads Down Under for the second time to defend his title against 'Ferocious' at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The fight is an important one for the lightweight division, which is arguably the most star-studded weight class in pro boxing, with the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko, Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis and new entrant Shakur Stevenson all looking for a shot at the championship.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall and Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner - October 15, London, England

Claressa Shields is looking to become a two-time Undisputed Middleweight Champion on October 15 in London against Savannah Marshall. In a classic USA vs. UK battle, the pair will look to make history at the O2 Arena in London.

Also on the card is another title fight between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner for Mayer's WBO and IBF Junior Lightweight Titles and Baumgardner's WBC Junior Lightweight Championship.

Deontay Wilder returns to the boxing ring against Robert Helenius on October 15 in New York

Deontay Wilder will make his return to the boxing ring later this month after two hard fought losses against Tyson Fury. 'The Bronze Bomber' has not been in the ring since October 2021.

On October 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Wilder faces his former sparring partner Robert Helenius. The former champion will be itching to return to winning ways and set himself up for bigger fights down the line.

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz - October 29, New York, USA

Former Unified Lightweight Champion Vasyl Lomachenko marks his return to the boxing ring more than six months after he enrolled in the Ukrainian military to fight the Russian invasion.

'Hi Tech' has only one aim in mind, which is to become the Undisputed Lightweight champion. His opponent is no walkover as Ortiz has beat the likes of Jamel Herring to establish himself as a title contender.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - October 29, Arizona

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will fight former UFC champion Anderson Silva in his sixth professional bout. He is looking to keep his unbeaten record intact against a tough opponent in 'The Spider'. Since switching to boxing, Silva has beat the likes of Julio César Chávez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in dominating fashion.

The fight will take place at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

