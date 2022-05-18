"I deserve that shot" - Ohara Davies on potentially fighting for the WBA Super Lightweight Championship

Ohara Davies has discussed potentially fighting for the WBA Super Lightweight Championship in a recent interview with iFL TV. Davies last fought back in November 2021 against Nicholas Mwangi in Dubai. 'Two Tanks' captured a 10-round unanimous decision against his Kenyan opponent.
Davies is signed to Probellum and has previously mentioned his desire to win a world title at 140 lbs. Josh Taylor recently relinquished his WBA belt. Hence, there is now a chance that Davies could be chosen to fight against another contender at Super Lightweight for the WBA strap.
Here's what Davies said in an interview with iFL TV:
"I don't even need to put my case across, I deserve that shot. Why? For one, I'm 'OD' I'm Ohara Davies. Any fight I'm in is a big fight. It doesn't matter who it's against. Whenever my name turns up to a fight, people are gonna come out and watch the fight."
Ohara Davies on Regis Prograis and Sandor Martin
Davies continued by explaining which contenders in the WBA top six rankings should fight for a world title. He notably mentioned Regis Prograis as a boxer who deserves a chance, but doesn't believe Sandor Marin should get a shot. He said:
"Prograis is also a big name, I feel like he deserves a shot like I deserve a shot. Sandor Martin, he fought his last fight at welterweight wasn't it? Mate, he beat an over-the-hill Mikey Garcia and Eddie Hearn has been out there blowing smoke up this guys a***. Feeding all the boxing fans some bullshit about this guy who hasn't done anything."
Prograis is widely considered one of the best fighters at super lightweight. The American lost a close decision to Taylor back in 2019 for all the belts. Since his only loss, Prograis has beaten Juan Heraldez, Ivan Redkach and Tyrone McKenna.
Meanwhile, Sandor Martin is on a 11-fight winning streak. The 28-year-old has an impressive record of 40 wins and only two losses. Martin captured a points victory in his last bout against an experienced contender in Jose Felix.
