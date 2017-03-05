WWE News: Boxer Ohara Davies amazes fans as he walks out to The Undertaker's entrance music

Ohara Davies made quick work of his opponent, Derry Mathews, as he defeated him via knockout in the third round.

Ohara Davies makes his way to the ring.

What’s The Story?

UK boxer Ohara Davies shocked the fans on hand at London’s O2 Arena, when he made his way to the ring while using The Undertaker’s iconic entrance music. The headline on UK-based publication The Sun read “BEST THING I HAVE SEEN! Ohara Davies amazes boxing fans after walking out to The Undertaker’s music!”

In case you didn’t know...

Ohara Davies is a 25-year-old boxing star from London. He competes as a Super Lightweight and currently holds an unblemished record of 15 wins, with no losses and 12 of his wins coming by way of knockout.

The heart of the matter

Ohara Davies made quick work of his opponent, Derry Mathews, as he defeated him via knockout in the third round. This was also apparently Mathews’ retirement bout as well.

While the fans were impressed with Ohara Davies’ continued domination of the Super Lightweights, fans were even more impressed by his unorthodox entrance, using the haunting theme music typically reserved for the Phenom known as The Undertaker.

Sportskeeda’s take

This instance is simply further proof of just how huge of a star The Undertaker really is. The Undertaker is widely regarded not only as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all-time, but he is also known as the single most important figure in wrestling today.

‘Taker is respected by fans all over the world. He is one of the last remaining living legends, which is even more of a reason for us, the WWE Universe, to appreciate and acknowledge the true icon we have within our presence.

Professional wrestling transcends throughout all cultures, industries, sports and backgrounds. At the forefront of the entire wrestling industry, we are proudly represented by the Dead Man himself, The Undertaker.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com