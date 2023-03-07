Oleksandr Usyk spoke about the importance of the undisputed heavyweight championship fight in his interview on The Overlap with Gary Neville.

Usyk beat Anthony Joshua on two separate occasions to win and retain the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles. He's now looking to fight Tyson Fury to add the coveted WBC heavyweight championship that the British boxer holds. Usyk spoke about the highly anticipated division unification bout, saying:

"All four belts haven't been held by one person, so both of us need this fight. Of course it's possible to get carried away but actually this is a normal fight for the right to win all the belts.”

He also elaborated on the size comparison between himself and Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian is 6’3 and Fury is 6’9. He said this about the size difference:

"If a person is bigger than me, it doesn't mean they're stronger than me. If they have longer arms, it doesn't mean that it will be an advantage. I've been boxing since I was 15 years old. They kept telling me that I shouldn't be boxing. They told me that I wouldn't become an Olympic champion or a world champion and that I shouldn't have switched to the heavyweight division.”

Negotiations are currently ongoing for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight world championship.

Check out the interview below:

Mike Tyson offers Oleksandr Usyk advice for fight against Tyson Fury

Mike Tyson at Gervonta Davis v Francisco Fonseca

‘Iron Mike’ spoke with iDBoxing about the undisputed clash and offered some advice to the Simferopol-born boxer.

Mike Tyson claims that Fury will bring the fight to Usyk and that he can't ’run and box all night’:

"[Oleksandr Usyk] can’t run forever. Tyson’s going to get him in the corner. He’s going to get him with some punches, and he’s going to hurt him eventually. He’s going to run all night. He has to stay and fight to win the fight."

The boxing legend has picked Tyson Fury to come away with the victory in the championship bout.

Check out the interview below:

