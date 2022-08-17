Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 predictions from boxing experts including Deontay Wilder and Mike Tyson

The fight night between Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua is quickly approaching as the pair are limbering up with final preparations for their rematch on August 20.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated heavyweight title clash, many boxing enthusiasts have voiced their honest opinions and predictions for the fight.

Usyk will enter the fight being the significant favorite following his dominant outing in the first encounter. Meanwhile, 'AJ' will need a perfect performance to prove his doubters wrong.

Eddie Hearn's prediction:

Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has stood beside Anthony Joshua for the entirety of his professional career and helped him build a huge profile. Hearn has also always backed his man before every fight, including now against Usyk.

While doing a live Q&A on his Instagram, the promoter said:

“I’m telling you now, AJ KOs Usyk within six rounds... I rate Usyk but I believe in Anthony Joshua and I believe he’s going to put it right in the rematch, I really do."

Deontay Wilder's prediction:

Former WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder was expected to face Joshua before the return of Tyson Fury. However, due to negotiation complications, the fight was never brought to fruition.

The American is doubting 'AJ' will reclaim his world titles, as he said during a FaceTime call that was uploaded to social media:

“I’m going with Usyk again, man. I’m going with Usyk again. A lot of people are, you know what I mean? It’s boxing at the end of the day, and the world will see. I’m picking Usyk.”

Tyson Fury's prediction:

Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing, but he will surely be watching the fight between Usyk and Joshua on August 20. The Morecambe-based fighter never fails to express his thoughts, opinions and predictions in boxing.

During an interview with Queensberry Promotions, the WBC heavyweight world champion said:

“Without trying to slate AJ or anything... he doesn’t have the engine to box for 12 rounds... So unless he comes to Morecambe and lets me train him for this fight, I see another loss, to be fair."

Ahead of the heavyweight rematch, Fury also released a video on his social media offering advice to Joshua.

Mike Tyson's prediction:

Anthony Joshua has made no secret of Mike Tyson being the man he idolized when beginning boxing. Despite the clear differences in style, the Brit has praised the mentality of the former fighter.

'Iron Mike' took to social media on a live stream, where he expressed his honest thoughts on the fight, as he said:

"It's gonna be hard to beat Usyk because he's fast and he outpunches with his jab... His movement - he was too fast for Joshua... He's a powerful puncher, but he's not as active. You gotta be active against a guy like that. He moves too much."

