Oscar De La Hoya hints at running for mayor in Las Vegas

Oscar De La Hoya recently hinted at a possible mayoral bid in Las Vegas.

The ‘Golden Boy’ was answering questions from fans during Inside Boxing Live with Dan Canobbio this week, where he was asked if he would run for President in 2024. In 2018, the six-weight world champion revealed that he was considering a presidential run in 2020 to challenge then-President Donald Trump.

De La Hoya responded to the question with a laugh and said:

"No more presidential run."

He went on to say:

"There might be some opportunities in Vegas to run for mayor. Imagine that? It’ll be interesting to see if I can make a run for mayor in Las Vegas."

Las Vegas is home to some of the biggest boxing matches ever and remains the center of the boxing world, which would be a perfect opportunity for De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotion.

This may also allow De La Hoya to make the highly-sought showdown between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, which Canobbio immediately pointed out during the interview. He said:

“Make that fight -- Ryan Garcia vs. Tank Davis. You're the Mayor. You can pull strings. Gives you even more power."

The two upstart fighters were in talks for a match early last year. However, it never came to fruition for a variety of reasons. Garcia also stepped away from boxing to address his mental health issues.

There has now been renewed interest among the two explosive lightweights to face each other after Davis defeated Rolly Romero on May 28.

Watch Oscar De La Hoya’s full interview here:

Oscar De La Hoya all in for Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis

Oscar De La Hoya recently expressed willingness to pursue a fight between his protégé Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis. He has claimed that he's willing to offer Davis a 50/50 split to fight 'King Ry'.

In an interview with Fight Hype, the 47-year-old said:

"I'm ready to make Gervonta Davis a multi-multi-million dollar offer to fight Ryan Garcia in November. I'm willing to make this fight available on DAZN and Showtime PPV. Split it right down the middle and let's make this fight happen."

This comes amid criticisms that Golden Boy Promotions is sheltering Garcia from tough fights.

Watch De La Hoya’s full interview with Fight Hype below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far