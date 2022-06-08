"Be a man of your words, let me be next" - Ryan Garcia taunts Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia continues to taunt Gervonta Davis into meeting him inside the squared circle.

In a press conference meant to publicize Garcia's fight against Javier Fortuna on July 16th, 'KingRy' expressed how badly he wants to face 'Tank'. Garcia even dared Davis (27-0, 15 KOs) to honor his words when the latter called him out after defeating Rolando Romero on May 28th. He said during the presser:

"I don't want to look past Fortuna too much but yeah, that's all I want [fighting Davis]. That's all I see, I don't care about anybody else right now. The fans want it, I'm sure of that. I want it and he was screaming at me all last fight I'm next. So be a man of your words, let me be next. I don't want to hear anybody's name, I don't care about that, I care about Gervonta Davis. Bring it on, that's what I want."

Watch Ryan Garcia call out Gervonta Davis in the video below:

Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) was referring to Davis' post-fight antics after knocking out Romero, where the 27-year-old was seen shouting in the Mexican-American's direction "you're next."

The two upstart fighters were in talks for a match early last year. However, it never came to fruition for a variety of reasons. Garcia also stepped away from boxing to address his mental health issues.

Now, the two seem hellbent on facing each other, especially Garcia, who even claimed that he is open to making every step of the negotiation process public with to prove he's not avoiding his fellow undefeated lightweight fighter.

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna preview

Ryan Garcia shouldn't look past Javier Fortuna. After all, he is up against a former two-time world champion.

Nicknamed 'El Abejon', Fortuna held the WBA Super Featherweight Title from 2015 to 2016, the WBA Interim Featherweight Title from 2012 to 2013 and challenged for the IBF Lightweight Title in 2018. He is sporting a record of 37-3-1, including 26 knockouts.

The 33-year-old's last notable fight was his July 2021 loss to Joseph Diaz Jr., which he eventually avenged on February 20, beating Rafael Hernandez via first-round knockout. Despite Garcia's size advantage, the Dominican will certainly bank on his experience, being 10 years older and having 41 total bouts.

Garcia, on the other hand, held the WBC Interim Lightweight Title in 2021. He also holds an unbeaten status, with an impressive 81.82% knockout rate.

The pair are set to face off on July 16th at the world-famous Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles.

