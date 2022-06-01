"Let’s see who’s really ducking" - Ryan Garcia willing to share every step of negotiations to fight Gervonta Davis 

Ryan Garcia has expressed his willingness to make public every step of the negotiation process to prove he is not avoiding Gervonta Davis.

The hype about a possible matchup between the two explosive lightweights erupted after ‘Tank’ called out ‘KingRy’. This came shortly after he successfully defended his WBA (Regular) Lightweight Championship against Rolando Romero over the weekend.

Garcia was in the audience during the fight and even lost a $20,000 bet on Errol Spence Jr. after Davis knocked out his former sparring partner Romero in the sixth round.

The 23-year-old has been adamant about fighting Davis. He even claimed he will face the undefeated fighter in December after beating Javier Fortuna in July. Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) is scheduled to return to the ring on July 16 against Dominican southpaw Fortuna.

However, Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, reportedly said he believes Garcia doesn’t genuinely want to fight Davis.

In response, Garcia tweeted his willingness to share every step of the negotiation process with the public:

“After I beat Javier Fortuna, I’m willing to have 24/7 coverage of the negotiations to fight Tank Davis. Is he willing to do that tho? C’mon Ellerbe hahahah let’s see who’s really ducking.”

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia After I beat Javier Fortuna, I’m willing to have 24-7 coverage of the negotiations to fight Tank Davis. Is he willing to do that tho? Cmon Ellerbe hahahah let’s see who’s really ducking… 🤷‍♂️ After I beat Javier Fortuna, I’m willing to have 24-7 coverage of the negotiations to fight Tank Davis. Is he willing to do that tho? Cmon Ellerbe hahahah let’s see who’s really ducking… 🤷‍♂️

The negotiations for a possible matchup between Garcia and Davis will be an interesting sight as both fighters are currently tied with rival promoters and broadcasters.

Garcia is contractually tied to Golden Boy Promotions, which has an exclusive deal with streaming service DAZN. Meanwhile, Davis, although he has stated in several pre-fight interviews that he's leaving Mayweather Promotions, he intends to stay with adviser Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions, who have an exclusive content deal with both Showtime and Fox Sports.

Ryan Garcia vows to pay $20K wager to Errol Spence Jr.

Before the highly anticipated Davis-Romero fight, Ryan Garcia bet $20,000 against Errol Spence Jr. that 'Rolly' would come out with the win.

However, the odds didn’t go Garcia’s way as Davis brutally knocked out his former sparring partner.

After the fight, Spence posted on his Instagram account a video of him and Garcia arranging the bet to remind the latter of their wager:

"That s*** turned bad quick for ya mans."

In an interview with FightHype, Garcia promised to pay Spence, saying:

“I’m gonna pay him. Everybody thinks that I’m not gonna pay him.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far