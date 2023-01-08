Oscar De La Hoya reignites beef with Dana White after the UFC president slapped his wife on New Year's Eve

It seems that the feud between Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White isn't cooling down anytime soon.

The UFC president has had a rough week, to put it mildly. On New Year's Eve in Cabo, Mexico, White was seen on video with his wife, Anna, in a nightclub. The pair were seemingly in an argument that quickly spiraled out of control.

The MMA promoter's wife slapped him, and in return, White landed several slaps of his own. Onlookers quickly broke up the incident, but not before the damage was done. TMZ Sports released a video of the incident, which has resulted in a lot of controversy for the promoter.

It also led to the postponement of Dana White's Power Slap League on TBS. The new venture was officially sanctioned by the Nevada Athletic Commission last year.

However, TBS has halted the debut set for January 11. As if that wasn't bad enough, White's longtime foe, Oscar De La Hoya, decided to throw a jab at him on Twitter.

The former champion and now promoter took the UFC president to task over the slapping incident, even poking fun at White's history as a boxing coach.

See De La Hoya's tweet about the slapping incident below:

Oscar De La Hoya @OscarDeLaHoya My good friend @danawhite is so greedy he decided to steal fighter pay from his new league on TBS ‘Power Slap’ by getting fighter of the night against his WIFE. Those Boston aerobic instructors are real tough guys. dailymail.co.uk/sport/mma/arti… My good friend @danawhite is so greedy he decided to steal fighter pay from his new league on TBS ‘Power Slap’ by getting fighter of the night against his WIFE. Those Boston aerobic instructors are real tough guys. dailymail.co.uk/sport/mma/arti…

When did Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White's rivalry begin?

While the start of Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White's rivalry is unknown, the pair have been at odds for years.

Believe it or not, the pair were friends at one point in time. After all, they were promoters in opposite fields, and there was no reason for De La Hoya and White to be rivals. However, the peace didn't last.

Over the last five years, the rivalry between the two men has become very dark. White has poked fun at the boxer's battles with addiction, De La Hoya has attacked the MMA promoter over his own controversies.

In 2018, Oscar De La Hoya even tried to go head-to-head with Dana White on his own field by getting Chuck Liddell out of retirement and forming Golden Boy MMA. The promotion only lasted one event, as 'The Iceman' retired following a loss to Tito Ortiz.

Last year, the two men apologized to one another through the media. However, based on De La Hoya's comments, the bad blood continues to run deep.

