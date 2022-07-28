"Let's just move on"- Oscar De La Hoya suggests there's no animosity between him and Floyd Mayweather

Boxing legends Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather were arch rivals at one point in their careers. However, according to 'The Golden Boy', their feud is now a thing of the past and there's no animosity between the two, at least from his side.

De La Hoya and Mayweather took center stage back in 2007 in Las Vegas. There was a lot of animosity in the build-up to the fight and the result ended up giving it a significant rise after Mayweather was awarded a split decision victory.

During a recent interview with FightHype, Oscar De La Hoya was asked to comment on the relationship hs shares with Mayweather. While wishing 'Money' all the best and crediting him as a "pioneer" in the sport of boxing, he said:

"It's like all that bad blood and animosity, it's like, let's just move on. I actually recently, several months ago just said, you know what? I wish him, I literally wish him all the best. What he's, you know, it's funny because everything that he is or he was or how he was promoting, he is a pioneer."

Watch De La Hoya's interview with FightHype below:

Oscar De La Hoya believes negotiating with Floyd Mayweather won't be tough

De La Hoya and Mayweather could be pitted against each other yet again. However, this time as promoters for a potential bout between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis.

During a recent interview with EsNews, Oscar De La Hoya suggested that he doesn't expect negotiations to be hard with Floyd Mayweather.

"Floyd understands that 'Tank' wants to fight the best because Floyd fought the best, so I think it'll be easier to negotiate with Floyd."

Catch the interview below:

It's worth noting that a potential matchup between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis is one of the most talked about fights at the moment. 'KingRy' has made his intentions to fight Davis clear.

This has resulted in a constant back and forth between the two camps but nothing has come to fruition just yet. It remains to be seen as to whether a fight between the two gets made or not.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far