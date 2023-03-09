Piers Morgan interview has convinced Chris Eubank Jr. that Conor Benn is "100%" guilty of PED usage

While everyone was lost in all of the madness of Conor Benn's news, Chris Eubank Jr. gave his take.

'The Destroyer' and 'Next Gen' were slated to face off last October. The bout was a trilogy of sorts, as the two men's fathers boxed twice in the 90s. Both Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn's fights were classics, but sadly, there likely won't be a third chapter.

Just days before the bout last year, the welterweight tested positive for Clomifene. The drug is typically used to mask steroid use, but Benn quickly went to the press to state that he was innocent. For months, the Brit pleaded his case.

Late last month, it paid off as the WBC lifted his suspension and reinstated him to the welterweight rankings. That being said, Benn remains under suspension in the U.K. While the WBC believed the positive test was due to high consumption of eggs, the BBBoC didn't buy the story.

Nonetheless, following his clearance by the WBC, Conor Benn did a lengthy interview with Piers Morgan. The interview was his most high-profile since the failed test, and he discussed the fallout of the last few months.

Lost in all of the headlines coming from that interview was Chris Eubank Jr. On Twitter, the former champion blasted Benn. He also revealed that he feels stronger about his rival cheating than he did prior to the interview.

See Chris Eubank Jr.'s tweet about the interview below:

Chris Eubank Jr @ChrisEubankJr I was 99% sure @ConorNigel was a cheat but after watching that interview with @piersmorgan now I’m 100% sure. Imagine failing TWO drugs tests & then trying to play the victim!? The balls on this kid!! Or should I say… the eggs on him 🤦🏽‍♂️ I was 99% sure @ConorNigel was a cheat but after watching that interview with @piersmorgan now I’m 100% sure. Imagine failing TWO drugs tests & then trying to play the victim!? The balls on this kid!! Or should I say… the eggs on him 🤦🏽‍♂️

Conor Benn responds to Chris Eubank Jr.'s comments

Conor Benn has blasted Chris Eubank Jr. after his recent comments on Twitter.

While 'The Destroyer' hasn't been cleared by VADA or the BBBoC, he's fully intent on resuming his career. Benn has already been linked to a possible fight with Manny Pacquiao after 'PacMan' ended his retirement earlier this month.

With that in mind, Conor Benn is ready to return to the ring, and he's tired of Chris Eubank Jr.'s comments. While 'Next Gen' has remained silent for the last few months, he did blast his rival following his controversial Piers Morgan interview.

Now, the welterweight prospect has responded. In a tweet directed at Eubank Jr., he stated that his former foe was trying to act like a victim, while also allegedly attempting to blackmail him for one million dollars.

While Benn didn't elaborate on the claim, there was a discussion between the two fighting after the positive test. With that in mind, 'The Destroyer' was seemingly hinting at the idea that Eubank Jr. would fight on if he was paid more.

See his comments below:

Conor Nigel Benn @ConorNigel @ChrisEubankJr @piersmorgan You’re Sat there trying to play the victim but tried blackmailing me for 1m pound. You shit house. @ChrisEubankJr @piersmorgan You’re Sat there trying to play the victim but tried blackmailing me for 1m pound. You shit house.

Poll : 0 votes