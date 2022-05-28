Gervonta Davis is a very emotional person - Rolando Romero says his upcoming fight against 'Tank' is "personal"

Ahead of his fight with Gervonta Davis on Saturday night, Rolando Romero revealed that the upcoming bout was "personal."

Romero recently chatted with Brian Campbell of Morning Kombat. The host questioned the origin of the 'beef' between the two fighters, as it was claimed by Davis that this was just business for him. 'Rolly' replied:

"Everything that happens to me I feel is personal. I could get struck by f*****g lightning tomorrow and it's f*****g personal. Boxing is a very emotional sport, and Gervonta is a very emotional person. And if it wasn't personal, he wouldn't have had to put his f*****g hands on me."

When asked to clarify when this confrontation took place with Davis, Romero said:

"March 16, 2019, everybody heard that story. But at the end of it, that motherf****r should be grateful, because he needs me because he's broke. And if he don't fight me, he goes to f*****g prison. Simple as that."

Romero previously stated to SHOWTIME Sports that when he first started training at Floyd Mayweather's gym, he witnessed poor sparring etiquette from 'Tank'. Davis' attitude resulted in a gym riot. It was then that his dislike for Gervonta Davis began.

Watch Romero's full interview with Morning Kombat here:

Gervonta Davis claims Rolando Romero is a "dumba**"

In their final media press conference ahead of their fight, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis called Rolando Romero a "dumba** fighter."

After being asked about his opinion on 'Rolly' being considered an awkward fighter, Davis expressed a dislike for the term being applied to Romero. 'Tank' likened Romero to a new person in the gym who thinks they now have all the skills because they have been training for a little bit:

"Awkward is different from him. He's not awkward. Real fighters know awkward fighters. He's not an awkward fighter, he's just a dumba** fighter."

Despite the critique, Rolando Romero's style has been beneficial to him. His funky moves have proven advantageous against his opponents thus far, leading him to a 14-0 record with 12 knockouts. He aims to make it 13 tomorrow night.

Watch 'Tank' give his opinion on Romero's style (courtesy SHOWTIME Boxing Twitter):

