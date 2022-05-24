"Floyd always told me" - Rolly Romero reveals the best advice he got from Floyd Mayweather

Rolly Romero has revealed the best piece of advice that Floyd Mayweather has given him. Romero is currently signed with Mayweather Promotions and was first spotted by 'Money' himself, who decided to sign the Las Vegas native. In a recent interview with Fight Hype, 'Rolly' revealed the advice that he has really come to value before his fight against Gervonta Davis:

"You know, Floyd would always tell me, keep your weight down, keep your weight down, keep your weight down champ... And it's like it didn't really click to me until, you know, my last two fights... Well, this last fight and the fight I'm in camp for, that's when it started clicking to me like I need to keep my f***ing weight down."

Mayweather would tell him to keep his weight down so that he could train at the same weight as he fought. Many fighters make the mistake of training at a heavier weight and then cutting to make weight. This gets the body accustomed to fighting and training at a heavier weight.

So on the day of the fight, the body will react differently since it's much lighter, will pack less power, and the cardio could also be affected. Ahead of his fight against Gervonta Davis, 'Rolly' looks like he is in the shape of his life. It seems Romero is listening to the advice Mayweather gave him.

Rolly Romero reveals how the sexual assault allegations turned him into a man

Rolly Romero spoke about the sexual assault allegations that saw the initial date of his fight against Gervonta Davis get postponed. Romero was set to fight 'Tank' on December 5 last year. However, he was pulled from the fight card after a sexual assault charge. In the latest episode of Showtime's series All Access: Davis vs. Romero, he spoke about the allegations:

"I felt honestly, that experience made me grow, and made me grow as a man and I feel like a turned from more of a child to a man. I'm happy for that because I'm going to start the next chapter of my life as a man. I've done nothing but focus on this fight since then, you know? For me it's just like, I wanna f**k you up now you know."

Rolly Romero is extremely confident ahead of his fight against Gervonta Davis. 'Rolly' believes he can knock 'Tank' out because Davis is easy to hit, and Romero is confident he's stronger than any fighter Davis has faced before.

