"He has enough to beat Tank" - Teofimo Lopez backs Rolly Romero against Gervonta Davis

Rolly Romero is set to fight Gervonta Davis for the WBA World Lightweight Title on May 28th at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Ahead of this highly awaited match-up, the former Unified Lightweight Champion Teofimo Lopez gave his predictions on the fight. In an interview with FightHub TV, he spoke about who he thinks will win the fight and how it will be an exciting bout to watch:

"Man I got the fight fans of course and Imma go for Rolly. He works hard, he has enough to beat Tank. You know, they've been, I mean Rolly is right about one thing, they've been putting in with guys that they know that's not gonna get them that up notch competition. Right now, Rolly's the one that's giving him that up-notch competition, because of the power, because of the mass and he's fighting a real 135-pounder."

Rolly Romero seems very confident going into his match-up against 'Tank'. Fans and pundits currently favor Davis, however, the sweet science has always been full of surprises, meaning nobody can count an underdog out.

Rolly Romero talks about the best advice Floyd Mayweather gave him

Rolly Romero was discovered by Floyd Mayweather when the Las Vegas native came to train at the Mayweather gym. He came up through the ranks in the lightweight division and currently holds an undefeated record of 14-0.

Ahead of his fight against fellow Mayweather Promotions fighter Gervonta Davis, he revealed the best advice 'Money' gave him:

"You know, Floyd would always tell me, keep your weight down, keep your weight down, keep your weight down champ... And it's like it didn't really click to me until, you know, my last two fights... Well, this last fight and the fight I'm in camp for, that's when it started clicking to me like I need to keep my f***ing weight down."

The unbeaten fighter appears to have taken Mayweather's advice to heart as he looks to be in incredible shape.

