Ryan Garcia accidentally swallows insect - “Good protein I hope”

Ryan Garcia recently shared that he accidentally swallowed an insect while out running.

In a Twitter post, 'KingRy' revealed that he was just running when an insect suddenly flew right into the back of his throat. He said:

“I was running and an insect flew right in the back of my throat literally stopped try to make myself throw up and it didn’t come out. Hopefully it’s not eating my insides, maybe good protein I hope.”

Check out Ryan Garcia’s tweet:

The 23-year-old Garcia and fellow youngster Isaac Cruz have been ordered by the WBC to face each other in the ring as a lightweight title eliminator.

This will probably be Garcia’s biggest fight of his budding professional career, with the winner earning a guaranteed shot at the WBC 135-pound World Title, currently held by Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia vs. Isaac Cruz

Garcia certainly knows what is at stake in his upcoming fight against Mexican Isaac Cruz.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, the rising star expressed elation over WBC’s order for the title eliminator match. He said that 'Pitbull' has no where to run now that has to face him in the ring:

“I’m so excited! This fight just got ordered by the WBC so little chance this man escapes from his fate when he enters the ring with me. Let’s go Pitbull, roof roof, time to make this happen. Don’t do anything weird, let’s give the fans what they want!”

Check out Ryan Garcia's Instagram post:

The fight was previously explored by Golden Boy Promotions for Garcia’s latest outing this past April. However, negotiations for the match were stalled, with the hopes of revisiting at another time. However, with the WBC ordering the fight, the face-off between the two up-and-coming boxers now seems inevitable.

The California-born Garcia, who is extremely popular on both Instagram and YouTube, is unbeaten as a pro with a record of 22-0 with 18 knockouts.

Although he has earned a name for himself for his spectacular knockout wins and his explosive punching ability, he failed to KO Emmanuel Tagoe last month in their fight and only settled for a unanimous decision win.

Meanwhile, Cruz is known for being a relentless slugger, boasting a record of 23-2-1 with 16 knockouts. He last fought in April against Yuriorkis Gamboa, where he won via fifth-round technical knockout.

Edited by Harvey Leonard