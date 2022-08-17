"Love you AB" - Ryan Garcia extends his support to Adrien Broner after he pulled out of his fight 

Ryan Garcia extended his support to Adrien Broner after the four-division world champion pulled out of his comeback fight against Omar Figueroa. Broner was set to fight Figueroa on August 20 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. However, a week before the fight, Broner decided to pull out of the fight citing mental health issues.

Following his announcement, Ryan Garcia tweeted out in support of the former world champion, saying:

"Love you AB, I know it’s not easy to step back and take time from the ring, but no doubt taking this time you will come back healthier and stronger. Focusing on your mental health is not weakness it’s strength. You got my support #MentalHealthAwareness"

Ryan Garcia has been in the same position as Broner before. 'KingRy' took a break from boxing for a couple of months after his mental health spiraled following his win against Luke Campbell. He ended up pulling out of his scheduled fight against Javier Fortuna. Adrien Broner has taken a break from boxing, however, he vowed to return to the ring.

Mike Tyson suggests an alternative to Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Mike Tyson has given an alternative to the potential fight between Gervonta Davis and Garcia. Following his win over Javier Fortuna last month, 'KingRy' called out Davis for a fight at the end of the year and 'Tank' replied on Twitter. Fans believe the Baltimore native agreed to the fight and has been waiting on a fight announcement ever since.

In a recent interview with FightHype, 'Iron' Mike revealed the fighter he thinks should face Garcia next instead of 'Tank' Davis:

"I like Ryan Garcia against [Devin] Haney. I think that would be an awesome fight and I think those two guys will break some records. Because Garcia, he has a fanfare, big fan following and just because of that. That's why the fight will be bigger, because of his fanbase."

Devin Haney is currently the Undisputed Lightweight Champion following his win against George Kambosos Jr. in Australia. If 'KingRy' could secure a fight against 'The Dream', his first title shot would see him challenge for all the belts in the division. Well, almost all of them. Gervonta Davis still holds the WBA (regular) lightweight title.

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger The only fighter Ryan Garcia is focused on is Gervonta Davis, and he's instructed his team to make that matchup next, a source tells ESPN. Garcia is optimistic that the deal will get done for a fight vs. Tank in December. es.pn/3QBlWzi The only fighter Ryan Garcia is focused on is Gervonta Davis, and he's instructed his team to make that matchup next, a source tells ESPN. Garcia is optimistic that the deal will get done for a fight vs. Tank in December. es.pn/3QBlWzi A source close confirms this is true twitter.com/MikeCoppinger/… A source close confirms this is true twitter.com/MikeCoppinger/…

