“I hope that we could come back”- Ryan Garcia wants to be friends with Canelo Alvarez once again

Ryan Garcia wants to be on good terms with his former stablemate Canelo Alvarez after sharing verbal banter with the P4P king a few weeks back. Garcia’s exit from Eddy Reynoso’s gym opened doors to several opinions regarding the scenario.

After being criticized by Canelo Alvarez for being undisciplined, Ryan Garcia blamed Eddy Reynoso for being absent in his fight camps. It provoked Alvarez to ridicule ‘KingRy’ yet again. However, Garcia has now joined forces with trainer Joe Gossen and doesn’t appear to have any harsh opinions on his former gym mates.

Watch Canelo Alvarez criticize Ryan Garcia:

Instead, Garcia relished his time at Team Canelo as he shared views on his bond with Canelo in an interview with DAZN Boxing. The 23-year-old said:

“I hope that we could come back and be good friends you know because that was a special time in my life obviously. Asa young kid, I went to the gym around like 19 years old stayed there for about five fights over three years and a half years, four years. I think and you know, I appreciate those moments.”

Garcia and Alvarez are considered an iconic duo of modern-day boxing as they were vocal about their mutual love for each other. Meanwhile, the recent differences appear to have put a dent in it.

Overcoming a brutal knockdown, Garcia stopped Luke Campbell in January 2021 to earn the WBC Interim Lightweight Title. He hasn't fought since then and will return after a hiatus of more than a year against Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9.

While Canelo Alvarez has set up a stellar run throughout 2021, Garcia's absence will demand a strong resurrection from his end.

Is Ryan Garcia a relevant name in the lightweight title ride?

After beating Campbell, ‘KingRy’ enabled his mandatory position to demand a title fight. But he is back at competing in a non-title fight. Nevertheless, a win against Emmanuel Tagoe could be his ticket to demand a shot at the gold.

The 135 lb division is stacked and has several top-tier names on the board. Amongst the current roster, Tagoe may not seem like the biggest threat available. But he is an eligible opponent who can land a shocking blow at any given point. Hence, Ryan Garcia could be locked in for a long night too.

Edited by Allan Mathew