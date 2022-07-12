Ryan Garcia on backing Gennadiy Golovkin to beat Canelo Alvarez - "I don't care if he wins or loses"

Ryan Garcia has not shied away from voicing his opinions against Canelo Alvarez in recent weeks and nor has the Mexican when responding. The pair used to train together until Garcia decided to part ways and join up with a new trainer.

Alvarez has openly offered stern advice to the younger fighter when responding to comments that Garcia has made about him. The 23-year-old came out to express his belief in Gennadiy Golovkin potentially beating Alvarez in September.

While being a guest on the BigBoyTV podcast, Garcia explained the situation and the reasoning for his words:

"When I said the thing about he [Canelo] could possibly lose to 'GGG', it was an opinion. It wasn't at him, I don't care if he wins or loses but I said to myself, 'Okay he just lost. He looks like his emotions are high, he doesn't look focused, he's talking out of character.' I've never heard Canelo talk like that so I said maybe he's out of focus and maybe 'GGG' could have the best performance of his career."

Garcia then added:

"I feel that way. That was that and then he just got all mad and was like, 'Oh this kid hasn't accomplished anything.' Okay, wait until I'm done with my career, then you can say I haven't accomplished anything. I think I'm doing pretty good for 23."

'KingRy' has much more to achieve in his career to fulfill his ambitions. He is also involved in one of the most competitive divisions in boxing, which will make his desires even more challenging.

However, if Garcia can climb to the top of his division, he will begin to become one of the biggest stars and names in the whole sport.

Watch the full podcast with Ryan Garcia here:

How does Canelo Alvarez's career at 23 compare to Ryan Garcia's?

When Canelo Alvarez was 23 years old, his record stood at 44-1-1 (draw) with 31 knockouts to his name. His opponents included Floyd Mayweather Jr., Shane Mosley, Matthew Hatton and many more.

The Mexican's only defeat was against Mayweather, which sold 2.2 million pay-per-view buys. This grossed $150 million on Showtime and it beat the previous record of 2.48 million pay-per-view purchases and $136 million in revenue.

Alvarez also held multiple world titles and headlined multiple events under the promotion and guidance of Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions.

Ryan Garcia is still considered one of boxing's biggest prodigies but is yet to challenge for a world title. He does however have an unbeaten record of 22-0 with 18 knockouts.

To further this, 'KingRy' has the fifth highest social media following in the sport of boxing, behind only Canelo Alvarez, Mike Tyson, Anthony Joshua and Floyd Mayweather.

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Shane Mosley here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far