Ryan Garcia reveals celebrity guest list for Javier Fortuna fight including LeBron James, Jamie Foxx, Aaron Donald and more

Ryan Garcia shared his star-studded guest list for the Javier Fortuna fight this Saturday night, July 16, in an interview with EsNews:

"Jamie Foxx, LeBron James, Aaron Donald, Dremond Green. I got to look at the list - lot of influencers, lot of friends of mine. So many people are coming out, it's going to be a star field floor."

Garcia also revealed that 24 hours before his fight, he stays off of his phone to avoid being bombarded with people trying to get last minute tickets from him. It also allows him time to get into the headspace he needs for his match without distraction.

'KingRy' has shown extreme confidence heading into this fight and has even stated that he's sure a knockout is imminent in his bout with Fortuna.

Now, selling out arenas, he was asked what this moment meant to him as a boxer who, 8 years ago, wouldn't have believed the heights he achieved were possible. Garcia stated:

"I'm excited, but it proves one thing: that everything starts from within. Everybody has their purpose, and for me I feel fulfilled when I'm fighting. I feel like this is process of God's ultimate purpose for my life. So when I step in the ring, I don't ever feel confused. I feel I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be."

Ryan Garcia gives thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Hassim Rahman Jr.

During his interview with EsNews, Ryan Garcia was asked about who he has picked for the Jake Paul vs. Hassim Rahman Jr. fight. Originally, fans were supposed to see a Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight, but issues with travel into the United States resulted in the fight getting scrapped for a second time.

Now, Paul has chosen Rahman Jr. as his next opponent.

Garcia stated that he admittedly didn't know much about Paul's opponent other than that his father was a champion who knocked out Lennox Lewis. He added that while Paul looked good against Tyron Woodley, he didn't look that good.

Garcia stated that from the beginning of the bout until Paul knocked out the former UFC champion, he did not look his best against his opponent:

"I really don't know how much Jake's improved. Hopefully they've both improved because I know Hassim Rahman got knocked out in his last fight pretty bad. So hopefully they've improved and can give a good fight."

