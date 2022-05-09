"Skills pay the bills" - Shakur Stevenson reacts to Canelo Alvarez losing to Dmitry Bivol

Shakur Stevenson reacted to the surprise defeat of Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol. The Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world took on the Russian on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight was a one-sided masterclass by Bivol, who looked much more comfortable at the weight than his Mexican opponent. The Newark native spoke about how power does not matter if you have the skills.

"Skills pay the bills u can be the strongest fighter on the planet but if u got the skills and u are the better fighter it will show"

The 24-year-old tweeted this out in response to fans saying that Canelo lost because he was not strong enough. In the first half of the fight, the Mexican was able to land clean, hard shots, which won him a couple of rounds. However, towards the second half of the fight, fatigue set in and Alvarez was unable to get any power behind his punches.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport DOWN GOES CANELO! 🗣



Dmitry Bivol takes down Canelo Alvarez via decision to retain his WBA Light Heavyweight title!



Canelo's first loss since 2013 DOWN GOES CANELO! 🗣Dmitry Bivol takes down Canelo Alvarez via decision to retain his WBA Light Heavyweight title!Canelo's first loss since 2013 https://t.co/WPgFzKKap9

Bivol, on the other hand, looked comfortable inside the ring. He connected with solid counter punches, displayed impeccable defense, and sustained his power throughout the fight. The Russian managed to outbox the P4P king and retain his WBA Light-Heavyweight Title.

Take a look at Stevenson's tweet:

Shakur Stevenson @ShakurStevenson SKILLS PAY THE BILLS U CAN BE THE STRONGEST FIGHTER ON THE PLANET BUT IF U GOT THE SKILLS AND U ARE THE BETTER FIGHTER IT WILL SHOW SKILLS PAY THE BILLS U CAN BE THE STRONGEST FIGHTER ON THE PLANET BUT IF U GOT THE SKILLS AND U ARE THE BETTER FIGHTER IT WILL SHOW

Shakur Stevenson wants to fight Gervonta Davis next

The 24-year-old is fresh off his win over Oscar Valdez. Stevenson fought the Mexican on April 30 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for a title unification fight. The Newark native put on a complete masterclass to outbox and dominate Valdez. He is now looking forward to his next fight. Ahead of his next fight against Rolly Romero, Gervonta Davis hinted at a return to 130 lbs.

Stevenson was more than up for the challenge and replied saying:

"Cmon let's do it"

'Tank' wants to return to the 130-pound division to show everyone that the fighters in the division aren't what they are portrayed to be. Shakur Stevenson replied saying:

"I always been like that u know that.."

The 24-year-old has grown in confidence and skill in recent times. So it will be interesting to see if 'Tank' can get past Rolly and then drop down to 130 lbs to fight Stevenson.

Take a look at their exchange, via Michael Benson on Twitter:

Edited by Allan Mathew