"Why does this incident remind me of Mike Tyson"- Social media baffled after a Vegan food giant's COO was arrested for biting a man’s nose

Fans have been reminded of Mike Tyson after a recently publicized arrest.

Beyond Meat executive Doug Ramsey was arrested earlier this week. According to reports, the COO was at a college football game supporting the Arkansas Razorbacks. Following the game, Ramsey got into an altercation with two men in a parking garage.

According to police reports, the executive punched two men and also bit one of the men's noses. He also reportedly threatened to kill one of the individuals. When authorities arrived, Ramsey was promptly arrested and charged with battery and terroristic threatening.

The incident quickly went viral on social media for a variety of reasons. Some fans quickly began comparing the incident to Mike Tyson biting Evander Holyfield in their 1997 rematch. In that outing, 'Iron Mike' was disqualified after biting 'The Real Deal' in round three.

25 years later, the scene of Holyfield's ear bleeding and Tyson being disqualified is still one of the most iconic in boxing history. For this reason, many fans on social media have compared the incident to the Beyond Meat COO being arrested last weekend.

Why did Mike Tyson bite Evander Holyfield?

While we don't know why the Beyond Meat COO bit a man, we do know why Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield.

In their first fight in 1996, 'Iron Mike' was reportedly frustrated by illegal headbutts coming from the side of 'The Real Deal'. While Holyfield is a boxing legend, it's no secret that he enjoyed bending the rules a little bit, as seen in his fight with Hasim Rahman, among others.

For that reason, the heavyweight legend was already on edge heading into the rematch. In round two, bad blood bubbled up to the surface after Holyfield landed a headbutt. The strike was a bad one that opened up a cut on Tyson.

The illegal strike wasn't penalized by the referee, and that upset Tyson. The following round, the former heavyweight champion decided to get some revenge of his own and bit Holyfield's ear, taking a chunk out in the process.

Following that, Mike Tyson was disqualified and never fought Evander Holyfield again. Decades later, the scene is still iconic, and even non-boxing fans have heard of the "bite fight" and know both men for that reason.

Even earlier this year, Tyson decided to poke fun at the incident and released marijuana gummies of an ear.

