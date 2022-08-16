"I’ll fight Omar for Broner" - Stephen Fulton Jr. offers to replace Adrien Broner and fight Omar Figueroa Jr.

Stephen Fulton Jr. has offered to replace Adrien Broner and fight Omar Figueroa Jr. after 'The Problem' pulled out of the bout due to mental health issues.

Broner and Figueroa were scheduled to fight on August 20 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. However, the former four-weight division champion's return will have to wait. Adrien Broner last fought back in February 2021 when he beat Jovanie Santiago via a 12-round unanimous decision.

Watch the fight highlights of Broner's last bout against Santiago:

Meanwhile, current WBC and WBO Super Bantamweight Champion Fulton Jr. had no issue with stepping in on short notice.

Here's what Fulton Jr. posted on Twitter:

"I’ll fight Omar for Broner"

100 Billion @coolboysteph I’ll fight Omar for broner 🤷🏾‍♂️ I’ll fight Omar for broner 🤷🏾‍♂️

'Cool Boy Steph' is coming off an impressive 12-round points victory over Daniel Roman at the Armory in Minneapolis, which took place in June. It is plausible that the American was looking for a keep-busy fight so he could continue to build his unbeaten 21-0 record.

Regardless, Sergey Lipnets has since been confirmed as Figueroa's replacement opponent, making the offer a moot point. With both Figueroa and Lipnets experiencing losses in their recent fights, one boxer will have the opportunity to bounce back.

Adrien Broner on why he pulled out of Omar Figueroa Jr fight

Adrien Broner has claimed that he withdrew from the Figueroa fight due to mental health problems. Nevertheless, the former multi-weight world champion suggested that he is not going to hang up his gloves any time soon. Here's what Broner posted on his Instagram:

"Man I'm going through a lot at this moment in my life. But I ain't gone give up. I set some more goals, and I ain't stopping until I finish what I started. But sorry to say this, but I'm not fighting August 20th."

Broner was once considered one of the most talented boxers in the world. At the young age of 23, 'The Problem' defeated Paulie Malignacci via split decision in 2013 to capture the WBA welterweight championship.

Watch the full fight replay of Broner vs. Malignacci:

Unfortunately, Adrien Broner's party lifestyle has been well documented, which could have played a role in his first professional loss in 2013 against Marcos Maidana. He then went on to suffer several more defeats to the likes of Shawn Porter, Mikey Garcia, and Manny Pacquiao.

