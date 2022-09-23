"He has more talent" - Bob Arum gives his predictions for Tank vs. Ryan Garcia and reveals why he thinks the fight won't happen 

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis is one of the biggest fights in the lightweight division.

Following his win over Javier Fortuna earlier this year, 'KingRy' made it very clear that he wanted to fight 'Tank' next. The WBA Champion seemingly agreed to a fight in December. Talks between the two parties have been going on for a while now but to no avail.

Neither side has come to an agreement or released any official news yet. In a recent interview, transcribed by Michael Benson, Bob Arum gave his predictions for the fight and stated why he thinks it won't happen:

"I don't see it happening… Floyd Mayweather was very content to take easier fights and build to a major fight when it made a lot of money… Garcia wins decisively. I think he has more talent and he's the naturally bigger guy."

Arum believes Ryan Garcia will win decisively against Gervonta Davis. Many boxing pundits and even betting sites have Davis as their favorite with his one-punch KO power and his ring IQ.

'KingRy' does not have much of a chin and has not been in the ring with anyone even remotely as strong as 'Tank'. However, he does have speed and reach over the Baltimore native.

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Bob Arum on Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia: "I don't see it happening… Floyd Mayweather was very content to take easier fights and build to a major fight when it made a lot of money… Garcia wins decisively. I think he has more talent and he's the naturally bigger guy." Bob Arum on Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia: "I don't see it happening… Floyd Mayweather was very content to take easier fights and build to a major fight when it made a lot of money… Garcia wins decisively. I think he has more talent and he's the naturally bigger guy."

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis in doubts after 'Tank' faces a two-day trial for a hit-and-run

Talks about a fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis were reportedly on and the two parties were trying to come to an agreement. However, Davis is facing a two-day trial for a hit-and-run case from November 2020 and could potentially face jail time for it. The judge rejected a plea deal that would have seen the boxer avoid jail time.

Michael Benson reported the news on Twitter, saying:

"Gervonta Davis is now set for a two-day trial starting Dec 12th over an alleged hit-and-run in November 2020. A judge today rejected a plea deal that Gervonta had accepted which would have allowed him to avoid jail time."

Gervonta Davis was charged with 14 counts of misdemeanor, with the most serious charges among them carrying a sentence of at least a year in jail.

Gervonta Davis left the club after celebrating his birthday and his then-most recent win when he crashed his 2020 Lamborghini Urus into a Toyota Solara. Jyair Smith, the woman he crashed into, is seeking $450,000 in restitution.

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis is now set for a two-day trial starting Dec 12th over an alleged hit-and-run in November 2020. A judge today rejected a plea deal that Gervonta had accepted which would have allowed him to avoid jail time. [ @BaltimoreBanner Gervonta Davis is now set for a two-day trial starting Dec 12th over an alleged hit-and-run in November 2020. A judge today rejected a plea deal that Gervonta had accepted which would have allowed him to avoid jail time. [@BaltimoreBanner]

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far