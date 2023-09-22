"Tate silencing the haters" - Chris Eubank Jr.'s birthday cake marking "revenge over" Liam Smith met with hilarious reactions

Fans hilariously made jokes about Chris Eubank Jr. after the well-known boxer shared pictures of his birthday cake.

In January of this year, Eubank Jr. fought Liam Smith inside the AO Arena in Manchester. Despite being a significant underdog, Smith secured a fourth-round TKO to shock boxing fans worldwide.

On September 2nd, the 160-pound fighters went toe-to-toe in a rematch inside the same venue as their first fight. Eubank Jr. was locked in to claim revenge, which he accomplished with a tenth-round TKO win, extending his professional boxing record to 33-3.

On Monday, September 18th, Eubank Jr. celebrated his 34th birthday. To honor his latest win against Smith, the former super middleweight world champion received a birthday cake of himself in a boxing ring with the word “revenge” in the middle.

Once Eubank Jr. shared a picture of the cake on Instagram, fans began claiming the person in the middle didn’t look like him. Boxing reporter Michael Benson re-posted the image on Twitter, and fans filled the comment section with jokes, including the following people saying:

“Tate silencing the haters.”

“Rich and he can’t afford to pay a good cake designer to make one”

“Bit weird to have a figure of Lyndon Arthur on his cake though tbh”

“I thought that was Tyson Fury”

“Looks like Fraser Clarke”

“Nahh the Designer Fcked up the Face Icl Lol But Happy Gday Eubank”

Chris Eubank Jr. shares inspirational message on his birthday

Chris Eubank Jr. has endured drastic highs and lows during his boxing career. Yet, when times were tough, he maintained belief in himself and continued to improve as a fighter. Eubank Jr. utilized his experiences to share some knowledge on his Instagram birthday post:

“Work hard, stay true & most importantly believe in yourself even when others don’t… eventually everything will fall into place. 34 years old today, let’s see how far we can go from here.”

In late 2022, Chris Eubank Jr. was scheduled to face Conor Benn in a U.K. super-fight between two second-generation fighters whose dads were rivals. Unfortunately, Benn failed a drug test, and the matchup was canceled.

‘The Destroyer’ managed to avoid a suspension and hopes to fight Eubank Jr. after returning to the ring on September 23rd. Only time will tell if the highly-anticipated matchup materializes despite Benn’s sketchy drug-testing situation.