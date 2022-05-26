"He sets up a knockout" - Teddy Atlas gives prediction for Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

Teddy Atlas has given his prediction on Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero.

The two lightweights are set to clash on Saturday night on Showtime pay-per-view. It is the second time that 'Tank' and 'Rolly' have been booked, as they were previously set to fight in December 2021. However, Romero was forced to out of the fight due to legal troubles and was replaced by Isaac Cruz.

The bout has a lot of heat going into the matchup, as both men have an intense dislike for each other. Their press conferences have been filled with nothing but insults and near-brawls. Both men have predicted a big knockout come fight night.

Legendary boxing trainer and analyst Teddy Atlas also believes that there will be a knockout on Saturday. He discussed the matchup between Davis and Romero on his podcast The Fight, alongside co-host Ken Rideout.

Atlas believes that the safe money is on Davis. Furthermore, he also believes that 'Tank' will likely score a big knockout against his foe. Discussing the fight, Atlas said:

"My money is on Mr. Tank Davis. Somewhere along the line, he sets up a knockout. See, I use the words set-up, he just doesn't go in there winging the way I saw Romero do against [Jackson] Marinez, missing, and getting schooled. But, I think Tank Davis has the goods to set up a win and set up a knockout.

Watch Teddy Atlas discuss Davis-Romero below:

Can Rolando Romero defeat Gervonta Davis?

As of now, Gervonta Davis is a massive favorite over Rolando Romero due to his greater resume.

'Tank' is the reigning WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion and has rarely been unchallenged during his title reign. During his time as champion, he's secured destructive wins over Leo Santa Cruz and Yuriorkis Gamboa. In comparison, Romero is a much less proven talent.

Romero is a former WBA Interim Lightweight Champion and is coming off a win over Anthony Yigit in July 2021. 'Rolly' is a heavy hitter, has an iron chin and has no problems getting into a brawl. While these are good skills to have, it could be dangerous to engage in a firefight against Davis.

While fights aren't won on paper, fans and pundits appear to believe Davis is the safe favorite on Saturday night against Romero. However, it's not impossible for 'Rolly' to shock the world and hand the champion his first defeat.

