Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa: A comparison of social media followers, PPV numbers, and fight purses 

The wait for Teofimo Lopez's return to the ring is almost over. On August 13, Lopez will return against Pedro Campa in his quest to claim all the belts at 140 pounds.

Ahead of their match, let’s see how they stack up against one another on their social media accounts, what their PPV numbers look like, and their biggest fight purses.

On Instagram, Teofimo Lopez has a whopping 770,000 followers, and on Twitter, he reaches 157.6 thousand different individuals. Pedro Campa has a much smaller following, with 3,461 followers on Instagram and 311 on Twitter. Campa largely uses his socials to post about his family, whereas more often on Lopez's, the posts are about training and upcoming/past fights.

Teofimo Lopez's most-watched fight was against Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020, with a reported whopping 4.2 million views. Lopez's guaranteed purse in that match was $1.25 million, but the biggest fight purse of his career came from his most recent bout against George Kambosos Jr. last November when he earned $3,178,000.

This will be Pedro Campa's first fight outside of Mexico where boxing matches, such as the Fight of the Century between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather, are viewed for free on television in the country, rather than bought like PPV's in other markets. His largest purse will be coming from this match with the Brooklyn-born star — he is guaranteed just $350 thousand, well short of Lopez's guaranteed total of $1 million. For PPV share revenue, Lopez will earn 60% and Campa will earn 40%.

Lopez posted this to his Instagram in the buildup for the fight:

Teofimo Lopez reacts to Ryan Garcia's call out

In an interview with Fight Hype, Teofimo Lopez discussed his thoughts on Ryan Garcia's recent callout.

He stated that he wasn't surprised because as "the king," other fighters will naturally try to use him as a stepping stone to get to the next level. Therefore, they need to face boxers like himself or Lomachenko, whom he stated as an option for the young boxer.

When asked if he thought Ryan Garcia would be the next natural fight to make, he was doubtful of Garcia's intentions:

"That could be a publicity stunt to keep Ryan up in the feeds. My fight's coming up, everyone is watching me, you know. Come on guys, you got to think outside the box. So, I ain't going believe it until I see it on the contract."

Watch Lopez's full interview here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016